Chile’s bishops call on Catholics to be actively involved in drafting new constitution

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 78% of participants in a referendum voted for the drafting of a new constitution to replace the 1980 constitution. The Fides news agency offered an English-language summary of the bishops’ statement.

