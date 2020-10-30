Catholic World News

‘The darkest and saddest day for Kumba’: Cameroon prelate laments massacre at school

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen killed at least seven children in an attack on a school in the Central African nation (map). At his weekly general audience, Pope Francis prayed for the victims.

