Archbishop Cordileone: Christian culture endures in health care workers’ sacrificial commitment

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I think at this time of health care workers, especially early on in the crisis of the pandemic, who worked themselves to exhaustion, at risk to their own health and even their own lives in this pandemic,” San Francisco’s archbishop preached at a White Mass for medical professionals. “As de-Christianized as our society has become, we still see this happening. This tells me we still have the last vestiges of what was once a society imbued with Judeo-Christian values. This is what a Christian society looks like.”

