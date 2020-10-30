Catholic World News

Pope deplores attack on Nice basilica, prays for victims and their families

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Informed of the savage attack that was perpetrated this morning in a church in Nice, causing the death of several innocent people, His Holiness Pope Francis joins in prayer with the suffering of the families affected, and shares their sorrow,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State. “He asks the Lord to bring them comfort and commends the victims to His mercy. As he condemns such violent acts of terror in the strongest possible way, he assures his the Catholic community of France and all the French people of his closeness ... He entrusts France to the protection of Our Lady ...”

