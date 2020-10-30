Catholic World News

Cardinal-designate Grech discusses vision for Synod of Bishops

October 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Malta Independent

CWN Editor's Note: In September, Cardinal-designate Mario Grech succeeded Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri as Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops. “Rather than taking a more top to bottom approach, my aim, as well as the Church’s, is to see what challenges people face and then look towards God for an answer,” he said. “This entails a process of listening which is something that Pope Francis strongly believes in, as he has always appealed for us to learn how to listen to one another and God Himself.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!