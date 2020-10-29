Catholic World News

Pakistani prelate protests court decision allowing kidnapping of Christian girl

October 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi has protested a Pakistani court decision that rejected protests after a 13-year-old Catholic girl was kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam, and married to a middle-aged man. The cardinal pleaded for “measures to be taken to stop the growing wave of kidnappings and forced conversions and marriages of young girls belonging to religious minorities in Pakistan.”

