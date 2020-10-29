Catholic World News

French government to ban all religious ceremonies

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Famille Chretienne (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The government of France has announced that all religious ceremonies will be banned, beginning on November 2. Celebrations of the feast of All Saints will be allowed, but after that day churches will be open only for private prayer. The October 28 announcement did not clarify rules for funerals and weddings.



(The French government’s announcement was made before the terrorist attack on the Catholic cathedral in Nice.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!