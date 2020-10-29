Catholic World News

Three killed in Islamic terror attack on Nice cathedral

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Three people were killed when a knife-wielding man, shouting “Allahu akbar,” attacked Catholics worshippers at the cathedral of Nice, France, on Thursday morning, October 29. The attacker beheaded one elderly woman and stabbed two others.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!