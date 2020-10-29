Catholic World News

Seattle archbishop: Pope’s ‘focus on civil unions is more about public policy than Church teaching’

October 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis continues to strongly support the teaching of the Church that marriage is between a man and a woman and is a permanent union,” said Archbishop Paul Etienne. “He has no problem making the necessary distinction between the two realities of civil unions and marriage ... Our Holy Father envisions a compassionate Church, one with a maternal heart, willing to overcome insecurity, fear, and a willingness to reject others.”

