At Vatican abuse trial, victim petitions to sue pre-seminary

October 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican City State prosecutors have brought criminal charges against two priests: one for sexual abuse, the other for failing to report abuse allegations. “The whistleblower — the alleged victim’s roommate — is Kamil Jarzembowski, who was 15 at the time,” according to an NPR story. “In 2012, he reported the abuse to Church authorities. He received no response and at the end of the academic year was kicked out of the seminary.”

