Catholic World News

What the 2020 electorate looks like by party, race and ethnicity, age, education and religion

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: “Christians account for the majority of registered voters in the U.S. (64%),” according to the report. “But this figure is down from 79% as recently as 2008 ... During the same period, the share of voters who are white non-evangelical Protestants fell from 19% to 13%, while the share of white Catholics fell from 17% to 12%.” Hispanic Catholics currently account for 5% of the electorate.

