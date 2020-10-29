Catholic World News

Holy See calls for recognition of ‘right to live in a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment’

October 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 27, Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, offered comments on a draft treaty on business activities and human rights.

