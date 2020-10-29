Catholic World News

Nigerian youth are tired of police brutality and corruption, bishops say

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “We support young people who protest and we warn that they are authorized to exercise their right to peaceful demonstrations without any intimidation, but they must not give in to provocations or to incitement to violence,” the Nigerian bishops said in a new statement, issued a week after they described their country as a “failing state.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

