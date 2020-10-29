Catholic World News

US bishop chairmen back legislation preventing male students from participating in girls’ sports

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2020 (S. 4649, H.R.5702), sponsored by Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Rep. W. Gregory Steube (R-FL), would “prevent entities that receive federal funds under Title IX from permitting male students to participate in athletic programs designated for women and girls,” the USCCB notes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

