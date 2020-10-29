Catholic World News

Pope bestows pallium on newly appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: Four days after his appointment, Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa traveled to Rome to receive the pallium from Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!