Action Alert!
We have a $100,000 challenge grant to match any donation you make right now!   $85,971 remaining.   Your gift now will be doubled!
Catholic World News

Police violently shut down church reopenings in Gabon

October 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Gabon acted aggressively to keep Catholic churches closed, after the country’s bishops announced plans to re-open the churches on October 25. Archbishop Jean Patrick Iba Ba of Libreville said that government forces were acting ‘to violate once again freedom of worship,” as police surrounded his residence and blocked approaches to churches.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
PHIL LAWLER
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.