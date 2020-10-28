Catholic World News

Police violently shut down church reopenings in Gabon

October 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Gabon acted aggressively to keep Catholic churches closed, after the country’s bishops announced plans to re-open the churches on October 25. Archbishop Jean Patrick Iba Ba of Libreville said that government forces were acting ‘to violate once again freedom of worship,” as police surrounded his residence and blocked approaches to churches.

