Catholic World News

Irish priests could be arrested for celebrating Mass

October 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic priests could be arrested for celebrating Mass in Ireland under new restrictive laws passed last week. Although the law does not explicitly contain penalties for religious rites, a priest could be arrested for leaving his home without adequate excuse, and celebrating the Eucharist is not deemed sufficient reason for travel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!