Catholic World News

New Orleans seeks to laicize all accused priests

October 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans has confirmed that it is seeking Vatican approval to laicize all priests who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse. The process is difficult: A priest cannot be laicized against his will without a canonical trial, an an accusation does not prove guilt.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!