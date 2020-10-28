Catholic World News

Denver archdiocese issues voter guide with hierarchy of values

October 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The top five values listed in the hierarchy are sanctity of life, marriage and family, religious liberty, economic justice, and health care.

