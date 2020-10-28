Catholic World News

In overview of Fratelli tutti, leading Vatican diplomat notes 10 ‘questions raised’

October 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 26, Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, offered an overview of the new encyclical to priests of the Archdiocese of New York. Among the ten “questions raised” by the encyclical, he noted at the presentation’s conclusion, are “the nature of the encounter between St. Francis and the Sultan,” “the few references to Jesus in the encyclical,” “the mention that ‘we no longer uphold’ the just war theory,” “life imprisonment as a ‘secret death penalty,’” and “Pope Francis’ criticisms of the free market economy.”

