Interfaith coalition in Pakistan calls for release of abducted Catholic girl
October 28, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Arzoo Raja, 13, was kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam, and forced to marry a 44-year-old man.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
