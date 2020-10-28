Catholic World News

CCD grants $80K to biblical literacy, interpretation projects

October 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The recipients are Richard Bautch (for The Anchor Yale Bible Commentary on 2 Chronicles), Instituto Fe y Vida (for an English version of La Biblia Católica para Jóvenes), and Gilbert Ruiz (for Sacred Economy and Sacred Authority: Jesus and Temple Commerce in the Gospel of John).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!