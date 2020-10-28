Catholic World News

Speakers at Vatican press conference discuss relaunch of Economy of Francesco

October 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Economy of Francesco, a meeting of young economists and entrepreneurs interested in new economic models, was scheduled to take place in Assisi in March. Speakers at a October 27 Vatican press conference (Italian text, video) discussed the initiative and its rescheduled meeting, which will take place online from November 19-21.

