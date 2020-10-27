Catholic World News

Texas diocese shuts down churches again

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of El Paso, Texas, has suspended public celebration of Mass once again because of a reported spike in the number of people testing positive for Covid. Bishop Mark Seitz said that the shutdown—which will include a ban on church baptisms, weddings, and funerals—shows that the diocese “will do our part to ensure the safety of nor only our Catholic faithful, but all members of our El Paso community.”

