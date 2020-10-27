Catholic World News

Treaties do not apply to nations that have not ratified them, Vatican diplomat emphasizes at UN

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Any effort to extend a treaty obligation upon a State that has not ratified the relevant instrument would both undermine the sovereignty of each State,” Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at an October 22 UN meeting. “Imprecise or overly broad language that suggests universal applicability of treaty provisions per se is unhelpful and blurs the line between what is binding on States as a matter of treaty law and what is not.”

