Catholic World News

Former spiritual director of the 6 Medjugorje visionaries excommunicated

October 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aleteia

CWN Editor's Note: An ex-priest who was once spiritual director for the visionaries of Medjugorje has been excommunicated, after he failed to obey the terms of his laicization. Tomislav Vlasic, a former Franciscan, had been laicized in 2009, at his own request, after the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) investigated his role in “spreading of dubious doctrine, manipulation of consciences, suspicious mysticism, disobedience to legitimate orders.” The CDF announced his excommunication after he continued to carry out priestly functions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!