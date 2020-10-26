Catholic World News

Ohio priest indicted on charges of sex trafficking and coercion

October 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on US Department of Justice

CWN Editor's Note: “I am profoundly shocked and grieved to learn of these charges against one of our priests,” Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo said in August, following the arrest of Father Michael Zacharias, 53.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!