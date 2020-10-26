Catholic World News

There is no international right to abortion, US and 31 other nations affirm

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration, released on October 22, include Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Poland, and the US.

