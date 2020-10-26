Catholic World News

Vatican official encourages children, youth to evangelize their peers

October 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Roberta Tremarelli is Secretary General of the Pontifical Society of Missionary Childhood, one of the four Pontifical Mission Societies.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!