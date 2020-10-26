Catholic World News

Archbishop Pizzaballa appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The former Custos (Franciscan superior in the Holy Land) was named apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate in 2016. He issued a message on October 24, the day on which the Pope appointed him Patriarch.

