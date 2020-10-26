Action Alert!
Archbishop Pizzaballa appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The former Custos (Franciscan superior in the Holy Land) was named apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate in 2016. He issued a message on October 24, the day on which the Pope appointed him Patriarch.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

