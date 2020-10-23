Catholic World News

Bishops blast government leaders in DR Congo

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Democratic Republic of Congo have condemned the “revolting indifference” of the government regarding the “indescribable misery” of the people, suffering from poverty, the Covid epidemic, and armed conflict involving foreign forces. The bishops charged that the ruling coalition has devoted all its energies to maintaining its own position in power rather than serving the nation.

