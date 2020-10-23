Catholic World News
Diocese of Richmond to pay $6.2M to abuse victims
October 23, 2020
Richmond Free Press
CWN Editor's Note: The Virginia diocese concluded its independent reconciliation program and released a report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
