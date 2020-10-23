Catholic World News

Church’s constant teaching on marriage remains unchanged, Singapore archdiocese says

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We have not had an official statement or communication from the Vatican,” the Southeast Asian nation’s sole diocese said a statement. “Also, any quote from the Holy Father recorded in a documentary is not considered or admissible as an official papal teaching. At any rate, the Catholic Church’s constant teaching on marriage remains unchanged regardless of a civil union between two persons of the same sex approved by the State.”

