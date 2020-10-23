Catholic World News

Texas bishop says Francis’ support of civil unions is ‘dangerous,’ papacy lacks clarity

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a Catholic Answers webinar (video), Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler said, “It is evil that [the Vatican’s McCarrick] report is still not out there, and if I get fired for saying that, for not being politically correct, go ahead and fire me” (12:35). The prelate weighed in other topics, from the Church in Germany to synodality: “All this synodality is garbage as far as I’m concerned.”

