Nicaraguan government expels Colombian priest

October 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: As the government of Daniel Ortega began to enforce its “law on the regulation of foreign agents,” Bishop Rolando José Álvarez of Matagalpa called on officials to “respect the will of the people” and called on the government and opposition alike to respect the family, human freedom, human dignity, and social justice, particularly respect for human life.

