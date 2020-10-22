Catholic World News

Italian consultant, arrested in financial scandal, received funds through Cardinal Becciu

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cecilia Marogna, the Italian security consultant who was arrested in connection with the Vatican financial scandal, received funds from the Vatican, authorized by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, even after the cardinal left his post at the Secretariat of State, according to an Italian report.

