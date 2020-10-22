Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls Trump administration’s family separation border policy ‘cruelty of the highest form’

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s cruelty, and separating kids from parents goes against natural rights,” Pope Francis said in the documentary Francesco. “It’s something a Christian cannot do. It’s cruelty of the highest form.”

