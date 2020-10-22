Catholic World News

‘Use your vote to stop abortion,’ Texas bishop pleads

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler tweeted, “USE YOUR VOTE TO STOP ABORTION! It is the greatest moral imperative of our time. The issues that plague us are countless but to vote for a candidate who promotes the killing of unborn children is to support that killing. IT IS THE PRE-EMINENT ISSUE of this election.”

