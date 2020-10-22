Catholic World News

Federal court rules that jail’s ‘God-pod’ program violates First Amendment

October 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Life Learning Program at a Virginia jail “was unquestionably based on Christian principles and the Bible, which ... is a Christian book,” the court ruled. “The administration of that program demonstrated a preference for Christianity over other religions and extended benefits to those who subscribed to that preference.”

