Catholic World News

In Egypt, number of legally recognized Christian churches rises to 1738

October 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The number of legally recognized church buildings in Egypt has soared since the enactment of a 2016 law on church construction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!