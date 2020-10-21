Catholic World News

Australian officials confirm investigation of Vatican funds

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Australian police are investigating the transfer of large sums from the Vatican to Australian, officials confirmed. Information about the transfer, which occurred during the trial of Cardinal George Pell, has been relayed by Australia’s financial intelligence authority to federal police and to law-enforcement officials in the state of Victoria, where the cardinal was prosecuted.

