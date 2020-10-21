Catholic World News

Chinese diplomats mum on renewing Vatican accord

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: While Vatican officials have expressed confidence that an agreement with Beijing will be extended, an expert on the Church in China notes that Chinese officials have remained silent on the matter. Father Bernardo Cervellera, the head of the AsiaNews service, questions whether some issues are still being debated—whether Beijing is quietly pushing for the Vatican to break off diplomatic ties with Taiwan, while the Vatican wants Beijing to recognize the status of bishops in the “underground” Church.

