Pope Francis endorses civil-union legislation

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has called for legislation to recognize same-sex unions, in a new documentary film. “What we have to create is a civil-union law. That way they are legally covered,” the Pope said. The Pope’s statement contrasts with those of his predecessors; both Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI had opposed the legal recognition of civil unions.

