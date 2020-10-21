Catholic World News

Pennsylvania justices review priest abuse lawsuit’s ruling on time limits

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pennsylvania’s highest court is deciding whether a lower court “improperly did away with the statute of limitations and a discovery rule for civil actions,” according to the report.

