Action Alert!
We have a $100,000 challenge grant to match any donation you make right now!   $94,215 remaining.   Your gift now will be doubled!
Catholic World News

Virgin Mary statue vandalized outside church in Brooklyn

October 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on WABC-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, is located in Gerritsen Beach, a community of 8,500.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
THOMAS V. MIRUS
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.