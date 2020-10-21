Action Alert!
Work toward elimination of nuclear weapons, Vatican diplomat urges

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, was one of many diplomats who spoke about nuclear disarmament at a UN committee meeting on October 19.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

