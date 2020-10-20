Catholic World News

Pentecostal church’s challenge to California Covid limits rejected again

October 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision in May, rejected an earlier suit filed by South Bay United Pentecostal Church. “At bottom, Plaintiffs’ renewed motion asks the Court to second guess decisions made by California officials concerning whether COVID-19 continues to present a health emergency and whether large indoor gatherings with singing pose a risk to public health,” a federal district court ruled on October 15, in response to a new lawsuit.

