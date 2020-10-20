Catholic World News

International Red Cross president meets with Pope

October 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on @PMaurerICRC

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Pope’s new encyclical but transposing the words of its title, Peter Maurer said, “In our polarized world never has the imperative of tutti Fratelli, our shared humanity, been so important.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!