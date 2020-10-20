Catholic World News

As refugees increase, German bishops work to include Eastern Catholics

October 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church in Germany is changing and the life of our parishes becoming more diverse — faithful from Eastern Catholic Churches are living with us and finding their home here,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement. “Their developed patterns of liturgy and church law deserve to be valued and cherished.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!