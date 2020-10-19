Catholic World News

Appeals court upholds Kentucky abortion law

October 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court, overturning a lower court order, has upheld a Kentucky law that requires any abortion clinic to have hospital admitting privileges in case of emergencies.

